Barrel containing human remains discovered in Lake Mead

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Authorities say a barrel carrying human remains has been discovered in Lake Mead and may date back to the 1980s.

Boaters spotted the barrel Sunday afternoon and the National Park Service was alerted. The agency said in a statement rangers searched an area near Hemenway Harbor and found the barrel with skeletal remains. They are working with Las Vegas police.

The Clark County coroner’s office will determine the person’s identity.

Shawna Hollister told KLAS-TV in Las Vegas that she and her husband were docking their boat when they heard a woman scream. They then saw the body.

The barrel might have been visible due to Lake Mead’s low water level from ongoing drought.