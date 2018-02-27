Bellagio cook arrested for stuffing $1,875 worth of lobster tails into backpack

Mostly Cloudy
HI: 53°
LO: 38°
Las Vegas police are reporting that a cook at the Bellagio hotel-casino on the Las Vegas Strip, Alex Hernandez, was arrested on one count of embezzlement on Feb. 26 for reportedly taking food home.
Bellagio security informed officers that Hernandez had been caught stuffing 25 lobster tails in his backpack and walking out the back door with them.
The lobster tails were valued at around $75 each, making the total haul worth about $1,875.
A top German court ruled cities and towns can ban the use of diesel vehicles as early as this year.
Two-thirds of the population could be "severely food insecure" by May.
The pause would be used to create a "humanitarian corridor" to allow civilians to escape.
The Hermit Kingdom's Olympic participation didn't net the country any medals, but it might have thawed diplomatic ties between it and South Korea.