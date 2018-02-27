Bellagio cook arrested for stuffing $1,875 worth of lobster tails into backpack

Las Vegas police are reporting that a cook at the Bellagio hotel-casino on the Las Vegas Strip, Alex Hernandez, was arrested on one count of embezzlement on Feb. 26 for reportedly taking food home.

Bellagio security informed officers that Hernandez had been caught stuffing 25 lobster tails in his backpack and walking out the back door with them.

The lobster tails were valued at around $75 each, making the total haul worth about $1,875.