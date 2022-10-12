Biden addresses possibility of son facing federal charges

President Joe Biden said he's proud of his son for overcoming his addiction to drugs.

Joe Biden commented when asked about the possibility of Hunter Biden facing federal charges for tax-related crimes and making a false statement related to purchasing a gun.

The president told CNN's Jake Tapper that Hunter admitted in his book that he wasn't truthful on the application to purchase the gun.

"I didn’t know anything about it," Joe Biden said. "But turns out that when he made [an] application to purchase a gun, what happened was he... you get asked a question, 'Are you on drugs, or do use drugs?’ He said no. And he wrote about saying no in his book."

Joe Biden praised his son for turning his life around.

"He's on the straight and narrow and he has been for a couple years now," Joe Biden said.

The Washington Post first reported that evidence gathered months ago by the FBI and the IRS was sent to the U.S. attorney in Delaware, who has yet to decide on whether to charge Hunter.