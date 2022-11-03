Biden administration will distribute $4.5 billion through LIHEAP to help with high winter energy costs

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The White House is distributing billions of dollars to help families with home heating costs through a new federal program.

The Biden administration is giving families across the country $4.5 billion dollars through the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, also known as LIHEAP.

The funds will go to state and local governments to help people pay their home heating and coolling costs, settle debts related to home energy use, and make home repairs that will conserve energy and lower their overall costs.

According to the National Energy Assistance Directors Association, this winter’s home energy costs will be at the highest level in more than 15 years.

For information on how to get help with home energy costs, winterization, or finding energy-efficient home appliances, people in Kern County can visit the Community Action Partnership of Kern’s Utility Assistance webpage.