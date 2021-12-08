Biden aims to make federal government carbon-neutral by 2050

President Joe Biden is signing an executive order Wednesday that forces government agencies to invest in clean energy.

In addition to a long-term goal of being net-zero emissions by 2050, Biden says the federal government will have to reach a 65 percent reduction of emissions by 2030.

To reach the goal, the plan requires government agencies to upgrade federal buildings to be more energy-efficient and replace fleets with electric vehicles.

The executive order lays out five main goals:

100 percent carbon pollution-free electricity (CFE) by 2030

100 percent zero-emission vehicle (ZEV) acquisitions by 2035

Net-zero emissions from federal procurement no later than 2050

A net-zero emissions building portfolio by 2045

Net-zero emissions from overall federal operations by 2050

The White House says the bipartisan infrastructure bill that was passed earlier this year will provide government agencies with the funding to meet the goals.

"Today’s executive action is a part of the President’s broader commitment to increasing investments in America’s manufacturing industries and workers to build back our country better," the White House said in a statement on its website.

Biden believes his plan will help tackle the climate crisis and create well-paying jobs.