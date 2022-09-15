Biden announces plan to "fully electrify" the American road trip

DETROIT, Mich. (KERO) — President Joe Biden spoke in Detroit on Wednesday at the North American International Auto Show. There, he announced that his administration is planning to spend $900 million dollars on installing electric vehicle charging stations across the country.

“You know, the Great American Road Trip is going to be fully electrified,” said Biden. “When you’re driving coast to coast along I-10 or are on I-75 here in Michigan, charging stations will be up and easy to find as gas stations are, and we’re also going to invest $7 billion to make American car companies have the batteries and other critical materials they need.”

The money is part of the new bipartisan infrastructure law and will help build charging locations across 53,000 miles of the highway system. The White House says the investment will create more jobs, help with climate change, and position the U.S. to lead the future of electric vehicles.