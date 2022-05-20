Biden kicks off Asia trip in South Korea

PYEONGTAEK, South Korea (AP) — President Joe Biden began his trip to Asia on Friday.

Biden started the visit by touring a Samsung computer chip factory in South Korea. During a speech, Biden promised to strengthen ties between the U.S. and the Indio-Pacific region.

“So much of the future of the world is going to be written here in the Indo-Pacific over the next several decades," Biden said. "We’re standing at an inflection point in history where the decisions we make today will have far-reaching impacts on the world we leave to our children tomorrow.”

Samsung has promised to open a $17 billion semiconductor factory in Texas.

A semiconductor shortage last year hurt the availability of autos, kitchen appliances and other goods.

The supply crunch also pushed inflation higher and crippled Biden’s public standing in the U.S.

In addition to visiting South Korea, Biden plans to stop in Japan before returning to Washington, D.C.