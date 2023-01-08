Biden makes first trip to southern border since becoming President

(KERO) — On Sunday, President Biden will make his first visit to the U.S Mexico border since becoming President.

He will travel to El Paso, Texas amid the growing pressure from congressional republicans on how to handle the growing immigration crisis.

This trip also comes on the heels of announcing a new plan aimed to slow the arrival of the 200 thousand migrants arriving at the border each month.

Biden cautioning migrants from Cuba, Nicaragua, Haiti and Venezuela against trying to enter the U.S illegally. The president announced that up to 30 thousand people from those countries will be allowed to apply for asylum each month.

They would have to meet strict criteria, including naming a sponsor in the U.S.

But the message wasn't just for migrants, Biden also calling on Republicans to provide more funding to tackle the crisis. Meanwhile, Texas governor Greg Abbott called Biden's plans 'Nothing more than a bandaid.'

After going to Texas, President Biden will travel to Mexico City on Monday and Tuesday to meet with Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for the "North American leaders summit."