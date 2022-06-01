Watch
NewsCovering America

Actions

Biden marks 101st anniversary of Tulsa Race Massacre

Joe Biden
Evan Vucci/AP
FILE - President Joe Biden listens to program coordinator Michelle Brown-Burdex during a tour of the Greenwood Cultural Center to mark the 100th anniversary of the Tulsa race massacre, Tuesday, June 1, 2021, in Tulsa. Biden, who traveled to Tulsa one year ago to mark the 100th anniversary of the massacre, said Wednesday, June 1, 2022 that his administration has worked to end housing discrimination and to provide federal contracts to businesses owned by Black people.
Joe Biden
Posted at 2:17 PM, Jun 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-01 17:17:30-04

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — President Joe Biden marked the 101st anniversary of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre, saying “hell was unleashed” when a white mob looted and burned a section of the city, killing hundreds of Black people.
Biden traveled to Tulsa one year ago to mark the 100th anniversary of the massacre.

He said Wednesday that his administration has worked to end housing discrimination and to provide federal contracts to businesses owned by Black people. A lawsuit that includes three known survivors of the massacre and seeks reparations for the violence is pending in Tulsa County District Court.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Celebrating Older Americans

Submit a Photo and They Could Be Featured On-Air!