Biden marks 101st anniversary of Tulsa Race Massacre

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — President Joe Biden marked the 101st anniversary of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre, saying “hell was unleashed” when a white mob looted and burned a section of the city, killing hundreds of Black people.

Biden traveled to Tulsa one year ago to mark the 100th anniversary of the massacre.

He said Wednesday that his administration has worked to end housing discrimination and to provide federal contracts to businesses owned by Black people. A lawsuit that includes three known survivors of the massacre and seeks reparations for the violence is pending in Tulsa County District Court.