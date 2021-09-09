Biden ousts 18 Trump military academy board appointees

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration has removed 18 people appointed to U.S. military academy boards by Donald Trump in the final months of his presidency.

The director of the White House Presidential Personnel Office, Cathy Russell, sent letters calling on them to resign by close of business on Wednesday or face termination.

Trump had named them to the boards of visitors for the Air Force Academy, Military Academy and Naval Academy.

Among those Biden ousted are some high-profile Trump administration officials, including White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, press secretary Sean Spicer and national security adviser H.R. McMaster.