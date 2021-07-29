Watch
Biden to allow eviction moratorium to expire Saturday

Elise Amendola/AP
In this June 9, 2021, photo, people hold a sign during a rally in Boston protesting housing eviction. The Biden administration on Thursday, July 29, 2021, announced it will allow a nationwide ban on evictions to expire Saturday, July 31, 2021. The White House said President Joe Biden would have liked to extend the federal eviction moratorium due to spread of the highly contagious delta variant. Instead, Biden called on "Congress to extend the eviction moratorium to protect such vulnerable renters and their families without delay."
Posted at 11:06 AM, Jul 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-29 14:06:40-04

BOSTON (AP) — The Biden administration will allow a nationwide ban on evictions to expire Saturday.

The end of the moratorium comes as advocates and some lawmakers call for it to be extended in the face of rising coronavirus cases and the sluggish pace of distributing rental assistance.

Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said in June this would be the last time the moratorium would be extended when she set the expiration for July 31.

As of July 5, roughly 3.6 million people in the U.S. said they faced eviction in the next two months, according to the U.S. Census Bureau’s Household Pulse Survey.

