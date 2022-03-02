Watch
State of the Union: Biden announces ban of Russia from US airspace

Mariam Zuhaib/AP
Visitors walk on the Capitol grounds, Tuesday morning, March 1, 2022, in Washington. President Joe Biden will deliver his first State of the Union address at a precipitous moment for the nation. Biden is aiming to navigate the country out of a pandemic, reboot his stalled domestic agenda and confront Russia's aggression. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib)
Addressing a concerned nation and anxious world, President Joe Biden has vowed in his first State of the Union address to continue to put pressure on Russia.

Biden said he is banning Russian aircraft from American airspace in retaliation for the invasion of Ukraine.

"I'm announcing that we will join our allies in closing off American air space to all Russian flights, further isolating Russia and adding additional squeeze on their economy."

He hinted that the U.S. would take more actions to stop Russian President Vladimir Putin's aggression.

“He has no idea what’s coming," Biden said.

Biden, however, reiterated that the U.S. would not engage in conflict with Russian forces in Ukraine.

Biden declared Tuesday night that he and all members of Congress, whatever political differences there may be, were joined “with an unwavering resolve that freedom will always triumph over tyranny.”

He asked the lawmakers crowding the House chamber to stand and salute the Ukrainians. They stood and cheered.

