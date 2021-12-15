Biden to visit Kentucky Wednesday to view damage from tornadoes

President Joe Biden will travel to western Kentucky on Wednesday to view damage left by a series of tornadoes late last week that have killed dozens of people in the state and surrounding areas and left thousands without homes.

The severe storms, which blew through the region on Friday evening and Saturday morning, are confirmed to have killed at least 88 people. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says 74 of those fatalities occurred in his state, with victims ranging from 2 months to 98 years old.

Officials fear the death toll will continue to rise as rescue and recovery efforts continue. Beshear said Tuesday that there are "unquestionably" more than 100 people still missing.

The storms leveled entire communities and neighbors, with Beshear estimating that 1,000 homes in Kentucky were destroyed. Hundreds of people affected by the storms are currently seeking refuge in temporary housing in state parks.

During his visit Wednesday, Biden will first travel to Fort Campbell, Kentucky, located in the western part of the state near the Tennessee border. There, at about 12:30 p.m. ET, Biden will be briefed on recovery efforts by local officials.

After the briefing, Biden will make the 100-mile trek west to the town of Mayfield, which saw some of the most severe effects of the storm.

Mayfield is home to a candle factory that collapsed after being hit by a tornado, killing at least eight people. Some workers at that factory have alleged that management threatened to fire them if they left their posts to take shelter.

Biden will then travel about 60 miles northeast to view damage in the towns of Princeton and Dawson Springs. A country coroner has confirmed that at least 13 lives were lost in Dawson Springs.

Biden will deliver public remarks in Dawson Springs at around 3:30 p.m. ET.