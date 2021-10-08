Biden won't invoke executive privilege on Trump docs

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is not asserting executive privilege over a tranche of documents sought by a House committee’s investigation into the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol.

This sets up a showdown with former President Donald Trump, who has pledged to try to block records from his time in the White House from being turned over to investigators.

The requests everything from Twitter messages to visitor logs, NBC News reports. It also includes communications related to former Vice President Mike Pence's actions during the insurrection.

In a letter to the Archivist of the United States, White House counsel Dana Remus writes that Biden has determined that invoking executive privilege “is not in the best interests of the United States.”

The Associated Press obtained a copy of the letter Friday, which was first reported by NBC News.