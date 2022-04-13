Watch
Biden informs Zelenskyy of $800M in new aid to Ukraine

In this image from video provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks from Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, April 12, 2022. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP)
Posted at 10:51 AM, Apr 13, 2022
President Joe Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a call Wednesday to discuss aid to Ukraine.

During the call, Biden informed Zelenskyy that the U.S. will send Ukraine an additional $800 million in weapons, ammunition, and other security assistance.

Biden said the package includes artillery systems, artillery rounds, and armored personnel carriers. The U.S. is also transferring additional helicopters to the Ukrainian military.

"As Russia prepares to intensify its attack in the Donbas region, the United States will continue to provide Ukraine with the capabilities to defend itself," Biden said in a statement.

In addition to discussing aid to the country, Zelenskyy tweeted that he and Biden also discussed "Russian war crimes."

On Tuesday, Biden said it appears Vladimir Putin is committing genocide in Ukraine. It's an escalation of language from a president who had not made that assertion before.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has dismissed the claims, calling the invasion of Ukraine "noble."

