Biden's German Shepherds sent back to Delaware after 'biting incident' with White House staffer

President Joe Biden’s two dogs have been moved away from the White House after one of the dogs showed aggressive behavior to White House staff, according to a report first published by CNN.

The Bidens have two German Shepherds — a 13-year-old named Champ and 3-year-old named Major. Reports indicate that it was Major who was involved in a “biting incident” with a “member of White House security.”

White House press secretary Jen Psaki confirmed Tuesday that the dogs had been returned to Delaware following an incident where Major got aggressive with a White House staffer. Psaki said that the dogs were still "getting acclimated" to the White House and that Major was "surprised by a new person."

Psaki added that the staffer received treatment for minor injuries at the White House, and no further medical treatment was needed.

A reporter later asked Psaki about a potential White House cat. In November, CBS News reported that the Bidens would bring a cat along with their two dogs to the White House, but so far the White House has not provided any updates.

"Where's the cat? Today's a good day for the cat. I don't have any update on the cat, I know the cat will break the internet, but I don't have any update on its status," Psaki said.

The Bidens adopted Major in 2018 from a dog shelter in Delaware. According to a Facebook post from the Delaware Humane Society at the time, Major was born to a litter of pups “that were surrendered and not doing well at all.”

The Bidens began by fostering Major and eventually adopted him full-time.

Major and Champ arrived at the White House a few days after the Inauguration. Major was the first-ever rescue dog to live at the White House, and upon his arrival in Washington, the Delaware Humane Society held an “Indoguration Party” for him.

Biden reportedly fractured his foot in December when he took a fall while playing with Major.

