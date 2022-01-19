Big voting bill faces defeat as 2 Dems won't stop filibuster

WASHINGTON (AP) — Voting legislation that is a cornerstone of the Democratic agenda and a top priority for civil rights leaders is on track for defeat.

President Joe Biden’s own party is poised to let the bill fail as two holdout senators are unwilling to change the Senate rules to overcome a Republican filibuster.

As the Senate opened debate Tuesday, the two Democratic senators, Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona and Joe Manchin of West Virginia, faced stark criticism from Black leaders and civil rights organizations.

Their refusal to change what civil rights leaders call the “Jim Crow filibuster” comes at a time when advocates warn states are making it more difficult to vote.

CNN reports that the Senate will vote Wednesday night to break the filibuster. Sixty votes would be needed for that to happen, which is unlikely.

Senate Democrats could move to change the rules to break the 60-vote threshold. A rule change reportedly only requires 50 votes. However, without the votes of Sinema and Manchin, the bills would not move forward.