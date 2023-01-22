Bill cracks down on period tracking apps' use of data post Roe v Wade

(KERO) — Democrats in Washington State want to crack down on apps that collect private health data.

Lawmakers have introduced a bill that would prevent apps from sharing health data it collects without users' consent.

The 'My health, My data act', if passed would make third-party apps and websites follow some of the protections put in place by the health insurance portability and accountability act, also known as HIPAA.

The proposal focuses particularly on apps that track menstrual cycles, this due to concerns that some states may allow authorities to charge women with crimes if they defy state abortion laws based on period-tracking data.