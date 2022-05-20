Bills to soon sell 'Choose Love' shirts to benefit shooting victims

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Players and staff from the Buffalo Bills, Sabres, and Bandits came together Wednesday to support the community impacted by the mass shooting at the Tops on Jefferson Avenue on May 14.

The teams held a moment of silence, laid flowers at the memorial outside the supermarket, and prepared and handed out food to the local community.

The Buffalo Bills Foundation and NFL Foundation also announced a combined donation of $400,000 to support the community.

Those from the Bills organization wore shirts that said "Choose Love" with the team's logo beneath them.

On Thursday, the team announced on Twitter that the shirts would "be made available soon" to purchase.

"The only way we're going to eradicate hatred is through love. Our “Choose Love” shirt will be made available soon."

The team added that proceeds would benefit the Buffalo 5/14 Survivors Fund and Buffalo Together Community Response Fund.

The Buffalo 5/14 Survivors Fund has surpassed $1 million in donations and has seen contributions from all 50 states and from 17 different countries since it was created on Tuesday.

The staff at WKBW first published this story.