Blink-182 takes up residence at Palms Casino in Las Vegas

LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 12: (L-R) Musicians Mark Hoppus, Matt Skiba and Travis Barker of Blink-182 backstage as Bethesda Softworks shows off new video game experiences at its E3 Showcase and BE3 Plus event at the LA Hangar in Los Angeles, ahead of the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) happening at the Los Angeles Convention Center from June 14-16, on June 12, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images for Bethesda Softworks LLC)
(KGTV) - Poway punk group Blink-182 is setting up a residency in Las Vegas.
The trio will be at the Palms Casino Resort for 16 performances starting in May.
The “Kings of the Weekend” shows will run through November.
Show dates:
Ticket sales start Friday, March 23 at 7 a.m. PT.
Blink-182 toured in 2017 in support of California, the group’s first album without founding guitarist Tom DeLonge, according to Rolling Stone. DeLonge has been replaced by Alkaline Trio’s Matt Skiba.
For more information and tickets, click here.
