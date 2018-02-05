Boca Raton family finds 8-foot alligator in pool.

BOCA RATON, Fla. - Living in South Florida you expect to see leaves, bugs, tadpoles, even snakes in your pool. But, an alligator?

That's what a Boca Raton family found Monday morning.

An 8-foot gator was lounging in the water at the home. The family lives near a canal, which is presumably where the gator came from.

Trappers were called and safely took the reptile away.