Body of blind woman found on fire in Florida leads to homicide investigation

Mostly Cloudy
HI: 80°
LO: 56°
BRADENTON, Fla. — Deputies in Manatee County, Florida are conducting a homicide investigation after finding the body of a blind woman on fire in a wooded area.
When officials responded to the call, they found that the victim was already dead.
The victim was identified as 50-year-old Veronica Polite of Bradenton.
An autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of death, but as of now the case is being treated as a homicide.
Anyone with information is asked to call Manatee County Sheriff's Office at 941-747-3011 or Crime Stoppers.
Trump reportedly did so during a phone call he had with the Russian president last month.
The former wife of Nelson Mandela died Monday in a Johannesburg hospital after a long illness.
China's move to tax $3 billion in American imports could have some unintended costs for the country.
Americans in the agricultural business are worried that escalating trade tensions between the two countries could decrease demand for their products.