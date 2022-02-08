Breonna Taylor case to resume after surgery, weather delays

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Jury selection is set to resume in the high-profile trial of a former Kentucky police officer involved in the deadly raid that killed Breonna Taylor.

The proceedings had been delayed for about a week because of inclement weather and after Brett Hankison had to have minor surgery.

Former officer Hankison is not charged with Taylor's 2020 shooting death.

But prosecutors said Hankison fired shots during the drug raid that went into a neighboring apartment, endangering others.

Taylor, a 26-year-old Black medical worker, was fatally shot in her home in March 2020 during a botched police raid.

According to the Associated Press, the warrant obtained was later found to be flawed.

Two of the officers who fired shots that struck Taylor were not charged.

Myles Cosgrove, who state investigators believe fired the fatal shot, was fired last January, months after Hankison was fired.

Last June, Jonathan Mattingly, who was wounded in the leg by a bullet fired by Taylor’s boyfriend Kenneth Walker, retired.

According to the AP, Walker fired a shot because he feared an intruder was breaking into the apartment.

The case showed a light on the use of "no-knock" warrants, which Gov. Andy Beshear later banned when he signed a bill last April, the news outlet reported.

A judge widened the jury pool because of heavy publicity surrounding Taylor's death and racial injustice protests that took place in Louisville throughout 2020.