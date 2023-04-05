Bud Light's partnership with trans influencer sparks some backlash

Bud Light faces criticism after the company partnered with Dylan Mulvaney, a transgender influencer.

Mulvaney posted a sponsored video on Instagram on Sunday, touting the beer.

“I kept hearing about this thing called March Madness, and I thought we were all just having a hectic month, but it turns out it has something to do with sports,” she said. “I'm not exactly sure which sport, but either way, it's a cause to celebrate.”

Mulvaney also showed off a Bud Light can that featured her image on it. The social media star, who has millions of followers, said the company sent it to her as she celebrated her "day 365 of womanhood."

The partnership was panned in right-wing circles, which have been targeting transgender rights.

Days after Mulvaney posted her video, Kid Rock posted his own video on social media. It features him with a high-powered rifle, shooting at cans of Bud Light.

He then curses Bud Light and Anheuser Busch, the beer maker. Others have posted videos online, showing them throwing out the beer.

Mulvaney has prompted backlash from Republicans in the past, most notably after visiting the White House to discuss transgender issues with President Joe Biden.

Senator Marsha Blackburn tweeted a video of Mulvaney, saying Democrats "want to make this absurdity normal."

Mulvaney has not commented on the backlash. In a statement, Anheuser Busch defended its decision to partner with Mulvaney to reach a wider audience.

