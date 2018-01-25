Burger King releases ad to explain net neutrality

Scripps National
6:14 AM, Jan 25, 2018

SAN RAFAEL, CA - JULY 27: A car leaves a Burger King restaurant on July 27, 2015 in San Rafael, California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Justin Sullivan
Copyright Getty Images

Burger King released a new video that strives to explain how net neutrality works in layman's terms. 

The FCC repealed rules for internet rules put in place by the Obama Administration. The rules originally were designed in part to prevent internet providers from blocking or slowing down certain web content. 

In the ad, Burger King uses its signature sandwich, the Whopper, to show how people could get their sandwiches more quickly by paying more. Those unwilling to pay significantly more had to wait much longer to get their food. 

Watch the video for yourself here

US | World News