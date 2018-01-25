Burger King releases ad to explain net neutrality

Burger King released a new video that strives to explain how net neutrality works in layman's terms.

The FCC repealed rules for internet rules put in place by the Obama Administration. The rules originally were designed in part to prevent internet providers from blocking or slowing down certain web content.

In the ad, Burger King uses its signature sandwich, the Whopper, to show how people could get their sandwiches more quickly by paying more. Those unwilling to pay significantly more had to wait much longer to get their food.

Watch the video for yourself here.