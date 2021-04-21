Watch
Burning Man mulling mandatory COVD-19 vaccines for August

Debra Reid/AP
FILE - In this Aug. 26, 2002 file photo the sun rises behind a wood and neon statue, the center piece of the annual Burning Man festival north of Gerlach, Nev. Burning Man organizers are considering requiring attendees to prove they've been vaccinated for COVID-19 if they move forward with plans to hold this year's counter-culture festival in the Nevada desert. But they have backed off an earlier announcement that they'd already decided to make shots mandatory, and won't decide for sure until the end of the month whether the event that was canceled last year due to the pandemic will even take place. (AP Photo/Debra Reid, File)
RENO, Nev. (AP) — Burning Man organizers are considering requiring attendees to prove they’ve been vaccinated for COVID-19 if they move forward with plans to hold this year’s counter-culture festival in the Nevada desert.

But they backed off an earlier statement indicating they had already decided to make the shots mandatory.

The organizers say they won’t decide for sure until the end of the month whether the event will even take place.

Burning Man CEO Marian Goodell had said in a video message posted on the group’s web site on April 8 that the vaccines would be required. She said in an updated statement last weekend that she had misspoken.

