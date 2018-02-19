California twins pose as Olympians for Instagram

Mostly Cloudy
HI: 53°
LO: 32°
ROSAMOND, Calif. - A pair of identical twins from Rosamond, California are showing their American spirit by posing as Olympians on Instagram.
Meagen Shemenski has been dressing up her twin boys Zachary and Benjamin in Olympic outfits and posting them to Instagram during the Winter Games.
Photographer Genevieve Collins helped put the shoot together. Shemenski says they'll be posting photos through the closing ceremonies.
Her Instagram profile with all the photos can be found here.
Mass shootings happen worldwide, but they're more frequent and prompt a more muted legislative response in the U.S.
Mount Sinabung on the Indonesian island of Sumatra erupted and sent a huge cloud of ash into the sky.
Aleksandr Krushelnitckii left while waiting for the results of a second test for a banned medication.
And five more people are injured, according to Russian media.