Canada taps into reserve amid maple syrup shortage

The maple syrup industry in Canada has encountered a sticky situation.

Due to supply shortages, NPR and the Washington Post reported that the Quebec Maple Syrup Producers is tapping into its reserves.

The news outlets reported that the Canadian-supported organization will release about 50 million pounds of maple syrup.

According to the Canadian government, 75% of the world's maple syrup is produced in Canada.

The Canadian group said it produced 133 million pounds of the sweet nectar this year.

But demand for it has jumped 21% compared to last year, which has led to the shortage.