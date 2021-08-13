Canada to require air travelers to be vaccinated

TORONTO (AP) — The Canadian government will soon require all air travelers and passengers on interprovincial trains to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

Transport Minister Omar Alghabra says that includes all commercial air travelers, passengers on trains between provinces, and cruise ship passengers.

"Vaccination is our best tool to keep each other safe and to beat COVID," Alghabra said on Twitter.

The announcement comes four days after Canada reopened its borders to allow fully vaccinated Americans and permanent residents back into the country.

Canada had closed its border to nonessential travelers last March to stop the spread of the deadly virus.

The government is also requiring vaccinations for all federal public servants in the country.

Currently, travelers to Canada by air must provide proof of vaccination for either the Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca, or Johnson & Johnson vaccines and provide a negative COVID-19 test result taken within 72 hours upon arriving.

Those that are unvaccinated must take a COVID-19 test upon arrival into the country and again towards the end of a mandated 14-day quarantine upon arrival, the Associated Press reported.

The Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs Dominic Leblanc noted the federal government is the largest employer in the country.

Leblanc says it is the government's duty to guarantee the safety of their employees and those who they serve.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau plans to call an election on Sunday for Sept. 20.