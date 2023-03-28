Carnival Cruise reports record future bookings

(KERO) — Carnival Cruise appears to be headed for brighter days. The cruise line reported bookings for future cruises during the first quarter of 2023 reached their highest volumes for any quarter in its history.

In fact, the company reported Monday that future bookings broke records for its North America and Australian segment, as well as its Europe segment. Bookings for Europe now stand at over 80 percent of their 2019 levels before the pandemic.

At the same time, this year's North American and Australian bookings curve mirrors 219 at its peak. This is despite higher ticket prices in 2023.

Carnival says it expects the growth to continue.