Caught on Camera: Attempt to get away with an ATM fails in Maryland

The Harford County, Maryland Sheriff's Department is hoping you can help find the people who tried to steal an ATM from a Shell Gas station.
The attempted theft happened at 3:34 a.m. on March 16. Two unknown individuals broke into a Shell station in Belcamp, Maryland.
Surveillance video shows one suspect wrapping a chain around the ATM. Another suspect is in a vehicle and tries to pull it out of the store using the vehicle. They were unsuccessful.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Amanda McCormack at 443-567-7091 or you can submit an anonymous tip with Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
China announced new tariffs on dozens of U.S. products Wednesday, including soybeans, cars and airplanes.
Benjamin Netanyahu's critics saw his political U-turn as a way of maintaining support amid three ongoing corruption investigations.
Epsy Campbell is making international headlines.
China's ambassador to the U.S. says his country won't hesitate to strike back if the U.S. slaps more tariffs on Chinese imports.