CDC issues travel warning for Labor Day weekend

(KERO) — Thursday morning the Centers for Disease Control issued a travel warning for Labor Day weekend telling vaccinated people to consider their risk and telling unvaccinated people not to travel at all.

"First and foremost, if you are unvaccinated, we would recommend not traveling," said Dr. Rochelle Walensky, CDC director.

COVID hospitalizations across the country have just hit a seven-month high.

The Biden administration now moving forward on vaccine booster shots. FDA advisers will meet Sept. 17th to consider Pfizer's booster-shot application.

Meanwhile a new vaccination card fraud scheme has been busted. More than a dozen people are charged with forging vaccine cards.

"It's completely unacceptable and obviously it undermines public safety and undermines confidence in public safety," said Phil Murphy, New Jersey governor.

The Manhattan District Attorney's Office says the suspects include hospital and nursing-home workers.

And in Hawaii, a separate incident, 24-year-old Chloe Mrozak was busted at the airport where police say she showed a fake vaccine card.

Authorities were tipped off by the misspelling of Moderna on her card. #Maderna with two a's was later trending on Twitter.