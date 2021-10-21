CDC panel endorses J&J, Moderna boosters

A Centers for Disease Control (CDC) vaccine advisory panel voted to recommend COVID-19 booster shots from Johnson & Johnson and Moderna.

The committee echoed the FDA's authorization for Moderna boosters.

Those eligible to receive a booster include anyone 65 and older, adults at risk of severe COVID-19 and those who live or work in an area that puts them at higher risk of contracting the virus.

The panel recommends Johnson & Johnson recipients, 18 years and older, can receive their booster at least two months after their first shot.

The panel also gave the OK to mix and match booster shots.

The recommendation will go to CDC Director Dr. Michelle Walensky for final approval.