CDC: Salmonella outbreak across 37 states linked to onions

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said an outbreak of salmonella across 37 states has been linked to onions.

According to the CDC, 652 people have been infected and 129 have been hospitalized.

The CDC said the onions were sold to restaurants and grocery stores throughout the nation and were imported from Chihuahua, Mexico, and distributed by ProSource Inc.

ProSource said the onions were last imported on Aug. 27, the CDC notice said.

The CDC said no one has died.

In September, the CDC began investigating after a salmonella outbreak was reported in 25 states and infected 127 people.

At the time, only 18 people had been hospitalized.