CDC scaling back COVID tracking, to stop tracking community levels

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KERO) — The CDC is scaling back its COVID-19 tracking efforts.

The agency announced Friday that it will stop tracking community levels of the virus. They'll also stop tracking the percentage of positive test results and scale back the data hospitals are required to report.

The agency will still keep tabs on COVID-related deaths and hospitalizations.

The changes are tied to the end of the public health emergency which expires this Thursday.

Meanwhile, the FDA is recalling half a million COVID-19 tests because they may be contaminated with bacteria. The recall involves Pilot brand COVID-19 at-home tests.

The agency says the test kit solution may be contaminated and cause the test to produce an inaccurate result.

The tests were sold at CVS and on Amazon.

If you have the test the FDA says you should throw it away immediately.