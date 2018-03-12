Celebrate Chili's birthday with $3.13 margaritas

Calling all margarita lovers who enjoy premium margaritas at a super-cheap price:

In celebration of its 43rd birthday, Chili's will be offering $3.13 Presidente Margaritas all day on Tuesday, March 13.

The top-shelf margarita typically costs a little more than $7.00 meaning you could basically get two margaritas for less than the price of one.

The Presidente Margarita is made with Sauza Conmemorativo Tequila, Patrón Citrónge orange liquor, Presidente Brandy, Chili’s own margarita mix, and is hand-shaken 25 times before being delivered to a guest's table.

If you aren't lucky enough to make your way to Chili's on Tuesday there is another margarita deal you can take advantage of.

According to Chili's instagram, the Lucky Jameson Margarita, which is made with a "splash of Jameson, mixed with Lunazul and stirred with luck," will be available for the entire month of March for only $5.

This is just part of their Margarita of the Month program they have for 2018.