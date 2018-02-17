Ohio police officer shows off fancy footwork with high school dance team

Fair
CHARDON, Ohio - A Chardon police officer showed off his moves Friday night when he joined the school's dance team for an 80s dance routine.
School Resource Officer Mike Shaw posted the video to YouTube on Saturday.
The clip shows Shaw step out onto the basketball court, slip on a pink tie and bust a move with students to several 80s hits.
"What better way for an officer to spend time with the kids...while entertaining the community," Shaw said.
