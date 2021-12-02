Watch
Charging decision anticipated for Michigan shooter's parents

Paul Sancya/AP
Students hug at a memorial at Oxford High School in Oxford, Mich., Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. Authorities say a 15-year-old sophomore opened fire at Oxford High School, killing four students and wounding seven other people on Tuesday.
Posted at 2:56 PM, Dec 02, 2021
OXFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A prosecutor considering criminal charges against the parents of a boy accused of killing four students at a Michigan school says their actions went “far beyond negligence.”

Oakland County prosecutor Karen McDonald says a gun “seems to have been just freely available” to Ethan Crumbley. McDonald says charges are still being considered against his parents.

The 15-year-old Crumbley has been charged as an adult with two dozen crimes, including murder and terrorism for a shooting Tuesday at Oxford High School in Oakland County, Michigan. The prosecutor says there are others “who should be held accountable."

Investigators say the semi-automatic gun was purchased by Crumbley’s father last week.

