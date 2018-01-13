Chelsea Manning files to run for Senate in Maryland

Fog
Chelsea Manning, who was convicted of leaking sensitive military information and whose prison sentence subsequently commuted by President Obama, has filed to run for a Senate seat in Maryland.
The Washington Post, was the first to report the filing.
Manning, then known as Bradley Manning, was responsible for a 2010 leak of highly classified documents to WikiLeaks.
Manning is challenging the seat held by Sen. Ben Cardin, who is currently serving his second term.
A coalition agreement between Germany's main parties would end months of political stalemate.
The African Union mission said there was a "huge misunderstanding" of the continent by the Trump administration.
President Trump is waiving sanctions to keep the Iran deal afloat - but says this is the last time he's doing so.
