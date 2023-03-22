Watch Now
Childcare issues persist beyond the pandemic

The childcare issues that kept many parents out of the workforce during the pandemic still persist today.
Posted at 6:02 PM, Mar 21, 2023
(KERO) — The childcare issues that kept many parents out of the workforce during the pandemic still persist today.

Bank of America found that at the end of 2022 about 7 percent fewer people were making childcare payments than right before the pandemic started. And a report from the Federal Reserve found close to 5 million people missed work last month due to staying home with a child not in daycare.

That's about the same as the year before.

