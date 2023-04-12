Chipotle unveils all-electric sustainable restaurant

(KERO) — Chipotle says it's going green and not just with lettuce and cilantro. It's unveiling a new restaurant design that's fully electric and aimed at reducing greenhouse emissions.

The company says it's pairing it with wind and solar credits so it effectively runs on 100 percent renewable energy.

Two new restaurants in Virginia and Florida feature the design. Chipotle says it plans to open a third in Colorado this summer.

The company says the electric restaurants are part of its plan to cut its greenhouse emission in half by 2030.