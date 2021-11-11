Watch
Chris Stapleton takes 6 at CMA Awards, Combs wins top prize

Mark Humphrey/AP
Luke Combs, left, accepts the award for entertainer of the year as presenter Alan Jackson looks on at the 55th annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Posted at 8:26 PM, Nov 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-10 23:26:25-05

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Luke Combs took home the big prize of the night at the Country Music Association Awards.

Combs won Entertainer of the Year.

Chris Stapleton was also a bigger winner. He won six awards, including male vocalist of the year.

Carly Pearce was named female vocalist of the year.

The Brothers Osborne won vocal duo of the year for the fourth time. Lead singer T.J. Osborne, who came out as gay this year, was emotional as he thanked the audience for its support.

Jimmie Allen became the second Black performer to win best new artist.

Luke Bryan hosted the show from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.

