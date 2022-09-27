Chronic sleep deprivation hurts immune system, study finds

A study recently published in the Journal of Experimental Medicine indicated that sleep disruptions can adversely affect the immune system.

The study found that sleep deprivation causes the immune system to become overactive. An overactive immune system can cause autoimmune and chronic diseases.

Researchers said issues such as sleep fragmentation, restriction, social jet lag, obstructive sleep apnea and insomnia can increase susceptibility to immune-associated diseases.

The study backs up years of research that show sleep supports immune function.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends the public get at least seven hours of sleep per night.