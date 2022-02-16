CNN executive resigns following Chris Cuomo investigation

CNN employees were informed Tuesday that Allison Gollust, the network's chief marketing officer and an executive vice president, resigned following an investigation into former anchor Chris Cuomo and his brother Andrew Cuomo.

CNN media reporter Brian Stelter posted a copy of the memo from WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar.

Brand new memo from Jason Kilar: "The investigation found violations of Company policies, including CNN's News Standards and Practices, by Jeff Zucker, Allison Gollust, and Chris Cuomo." pic.twitter.com/Xu1HQJw9cT — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) February 16, 2022

"Based on interviews of more than 40 individuals and a review of 100,000 texts and emails, the investigation found violations of company policies, including CNN's News Standards and Practices, by Jeff Zucker, Allison Gollust, and Chris Cuomo," the memo says.

The letter did not go into detail about the violations.

Zucker resigned as president of the network earlier this month, claiming he failed to properly disclose a "consensual relationship" with Gollust. He had served as president of the network since 2013.

Cuomo was fired from CNN in December, months after it was revealed that he was privately involved in political strategy efforts to help his brother, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, following allegations of sexual harassment. Andrew Cuomo resigned as governor in August.