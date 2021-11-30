CNN suspends Chris Cuomo for advising brother amid sexual misconduct allegations

CNN announced Tuesday it is suspending anchor Chris Cuomo indefinitely.

Brian Stelter, anchor of CNN's Reliable Sources, tweeted a statement he said is attributed to CNN Communications.

"The New York Attorney General's Office released transcripts and exhibits Monday that shed new light on Chris Cuomo's involvement in his brother's defense. The documents, which we were not privy to before their public release, raise serious questions," the statement says.

The documents show that Chris Cuomo regularly spoke with his brother, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, and his top advisors to help respond to the sexual misconduct allegations from multiple women.

He also reached out to his "sources" to get information about the women.

"These documents point to a greater level of involvement in his brother's efforts than we previously knew. As a result, we have suspended Chris indefinitely, pending further evaluation," the CNN statement says.

Chis Cuomo is the anchor of the weeknight show, "Cuomo Prime Time."

It was on that show he originally said it was a mistake to join strategy calls with his brother's team. He has not publicly reacted to his suspension.