Coach in Nebraska saves student from choking

It's a whopper of a save. Freshman Riley Kelly was eating a cheeseburger at Papillion Lavista South High School in Nebraska when a piece got stuck in his throat.
Posted at 10:40 AM, Apr 29, 2022
PAPILLION, Calif. (KERO) — It's a whopper of a save. Freshman Riley Kelly was eating a cheeseburger at Papillion Lavista South High School in Nebraska when a piece got stuck in his throat.

He tried to drink some milk but started to panic. That's when he made the universal signal for choking and basketball coach Joel Hueser ran over to help. The coach performed the Heimlich and the food came out.

Kelly says he's thankful to the coach whom he had never even met before.

