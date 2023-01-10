Coachella and Bonnaroo announce 2023 festival lineups

Music superstars are set to headline the Coachella and Bonnaroo music festivals this year.

Coachella announced Tuesday that Bad Bunny would be the headliner for the first night of the music festival, which begins on April 14. The South Korean girl group Blackpink will headline the following Saturday and Frank Ocean will perform that Sunday.

Other acts include Bjork, Gorillaz, Rosalia and Latto.

Calvin Harris will also return to the Southern California desert for this year's 2023 event.

Coachella takes place in Indio, California, on April 14-16 and April 21-23.

Another popular U.S. music festival, Bonnaroo, is scheduled for June 15-18 to be held in Manchester, Tennessee.

Headliners for that festival include Zeds Dead, Liquid Stranger, Kendrick Lamar, Odesza, and Foo Fighters.

Foo Fighters were scheduled to headline the festival in 2021, but it was canceled due to severe flooding. The group will be without its longtime drummer, Taylor Hawkins, who died suddenly last year in Bogotá, Colombia.

Other Bonnaroo performers include Lil Nas X, Korn and Paramore.

Tickets for both events go on sale this week.