Colorado elementary students write letters to therapy dog

Students in Colorado are creating a special bond with a school therapy dog.

The Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office says therapy dog Rex is assigned to elementary schools in Littleton.

Rex strives to bring happiness and decrease any stress elementary schools may experience.

“Mental health is an ongoing concern, particularly with our youth. There is a chemical change in the brain that reduces the stress when people pet and interact with a dog,” says Deputy John Gray. “We hope that Rex will help students feel comfortable and safe in school and bring a smile to their faces.”

Littleton schools say they are happy to have Rex helping kids. They believe the partnership will benefit the entire community.

