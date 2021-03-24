Comedic actor George Segal dead at age 87

George Segal, an accomplished comedic stage, film and TV actor has died at the age of 87, his wife confirmed in a statement to Variety on Tuesday.

“The family is devastated to announce that this morning George Segal passed away due to complications from bypass surgery,” Sonia Segal said in a statement to Variety.

The 87-year-old had a career that evolved from the theater stage and silver screen to television.

One of Segal’s most notable roles came in 1966 when he was nominated for an Oscar for his role in “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf.”

He later made the transition to TV, with regular spots on comedies “Just Shoot Me,” and more recently, “The Goldbergs.”