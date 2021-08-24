Common issues older vehicles face

(KERO) — A combination of factors has Americans holding onto their vehicles longer. The average age is just over 12 years now.

Experts say the lifespan all depends on how you take care of the vehicle.

Car MD sells diagnostic devices that can tell you what's going on with your car when a light comes on.

They've got a decade's worth of data on the most common issues vehicles face as they age.

They are issues that if ignored can cost you even more down the road in lost fuel efficiency and serious mechanical problems.

"When the car has a misfire from an ignition problem, it's emitting unburned fuel into the exhaust and that can damage components, like the catalytic converter, which are very expensive," said David Rich, mechanic and technical director at Car MD.

Car MD also predicts that repairs could grow increasingly expensive due to material shortages from pandemic supply chain issues.

That makes maintenance even more important.